NUP Candidate Protests Delayed Declaration of Results in Kayunga

Preliminary results indicate that Nakwede is leading with 35,212 votes followed by her National Resistance Movement challenger Andrew Muwonge with 20,661 votes. Independent candidates Majid Nyanzi has 1,499, Jamir Kamoga 513, Boniface Bandikubi 468 and Anthony Waddimba for DP scoring 519.
NUP Candidate Protests Delayed Declaration of Results in Kayunga17 Dec 2021, 09:14 Comments 143 Views Kayunga, Uganda Election Politics Security Editorial
