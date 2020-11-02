In short
In her October 30th notice, Babikola argues that she is incapable of continuing with the race due to lack of financial resources to canvass for votes across the district.
NUP Candidate Withdraws from Sembabule Woman MP Race Top story2 Nov 2020, 16:27 Comments 187 Views Sembabule, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Polls Updates
In short
Tagged with: NUP Candidate in Sembabule NUP flagbearer for Sembabule Woman MP Sembabule Woman MP candidate Withdraws from race Zaituni Yahaya Babikola
Mentioned: National Unity Platform (NUP) party.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.