NUP Candidates, Supporters Remanded to Koboko Prison

In short
Victor Cadribo, the Parliamentary candidate for Terego East, Sadad Salim for Arua Central division, Mohamad Ali, the NUP coordinator for West Nile, Bashir Ssekamate and Rashid Abdul were joined charged for organizing a riot, violating COVID-19 prevention guidelines and holding an illegal assembly.
NUP Candidates, Supporters Remanded to Koboko Prison20 Nov 2020, 05:04 Comments 174 Views Arua, Uganda Court Politics Updates
Arrested Arua NUP candidates and supporters being led to the Court hall. One Sadad Salim was released while the other four were remanded to Koboko government prison till December 17th.
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.