NUP Candidates Win Three Seats in Sembabule Residual Elections

The NUP candidates defeated their closest rivals of the National Resistance Movement-NRM party, to fill the four Sub-county women councilors seats that had been not elected in the last general elections.
NUP Candidates Win Three Seats in Sembabule Residual Elections17 Dec 2021
