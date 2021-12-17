NUP Candidates Win Zigoti Residual Elections

In short
Justine Nakuya, the presiding officer at Zigoti Town Council declared Veronica Babirye, for the Zigoti Ward II with 207 votes. For the Zigoti Ward III, Christine Nabawanuka was declared the winner after she garnered 160 beating her close challenger, Margaret Businge of NRM by one vote.
NUP Candidates Win Zigoti Residual Elections17 Dec 2021, 12:56 Comments 84 Views Mityana, Uganda 2021 Elections Report
