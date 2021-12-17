Ephraim Kasozi
NUP Candidates Win Zigoti Residual Elections

17 Dec 2021 Mityana, Uganda 2021 Elections
NUP supprters Zigoti Town Council, Mityana District celebrating their win the by-election

In short
Justine Nakuya, the presiding officer at Zigoti Town Council declared Veronica Babirye, for the Zigoti Ward II with 207 votes. For the Zigoti Ward III, Christine Nabawanuka was declared the winner after she garnered 160 beating her close challenger, Margaret Businge of NRM by one vote.

 

