On Monday police spokesman Fred Enanga said the distribution is likely to lead to the spread of the corona virus. He advised all people distributing food to stop and take the food to the district COVID-19 task force coordinators for proper distribution.
NUP Condemns Police Ban on Distribution of Food Relief
20 Jul 2021
