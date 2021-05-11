NUP Declares National Fasting and Prayer Day as Museveni Swears-in

In short
Party spokesperson and Nakawa East Elect Joel Ssenyonyi said they have declared Wednesday a day of prayers and fasting to seek God’s intervention for the country that is covered by human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, and bad governance.
NUP Declares National Fasting and Prayer Day as Museveni Swears-in11 May 2021, 16:14 Comments 213 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Presidential Race Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: , John Baptist Nambeshe David Lewis Lubongoya secretary general of NUP Joel Ssenyonyi NUP spokesperson
Mentioned: NUP Headquarters in Kamwokya
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.