Mugisha James
16:18

NUP Declares National Fasting and Prayer Day as Museveni Swears-in

11 May 2021, 16:14 Comments 213 Views Kamwokya, Kampala, Uganda Human rights Politics Presidential Race Breaking news
Joel Ssenyonyi NUP Spokesperson Addressing Journalists .

In short
Party spokesperson and Nakawa East Elect Joel Ssenyonyi said they have declared Wednesday a day of prayers and fasting to seek God’s intervention for the country that is covered by human rights abuses, extra judicial killings, and bad governance.

 

Tagged with: ,  John Baptist Nambeshe David Lewis Lubongoya secretary general of NUP Joel Ssenyonyi NUP spokesperson
Mentioned: NUP Headquarters in Kamwokya

