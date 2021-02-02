Mugisha James
NUP Decries Continued Security Office Siege

2 Feb 2021 Kampala, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics
a police patrol car parked in the middle of entrace of NUP offices.

"Since the 15th of last month our offices have been under siege there is no activity we can carry from there, we have written to the Inspector General of Police, the Electoral Commission chairperson, but they are also waiting for the orders from above. This is unconstitutional,” said David Lubongoya, the NUP Secretary-General.

 

