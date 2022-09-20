In short
Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the NUP Deputy Spokesperson, says that IPOD has been a hoax to Ugandans for its entire existence, starting out as a dialogue platform but turning into a platform of self-satisfaction.
NUP Diaspora Activism Threatens Dutch Funding to IPOD
Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Nobert Mao (in green tie) and members of the IPOD Council
