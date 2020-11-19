In short
Speaking to URN this morning, NUP Spokesperson, Joel Ssenyonyi said EC that is mandated to superintendent overall electoral activities in the country has ceded its role to security forces.
NUP Faults Electoral Commission Over Kyagulanyi's Arrest, Harassment
19 Nov 2020
Kampala, Uganda Presidential Race Politics 2021 Elections Updates
