NUP Lashes out at EC for Suspending Women Council Elections

In short
According to NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, the suspension of the women's council and committee elections may be a well-orchestrated plan by the ruling NRM to prevent the NUP party from winning these positions as the party has been mobilizing intensely.
NUP Lashes out at EC for Suspending Women Council Elections27 Jun 2022, 19:04 Comments 93 Views Election Politics Updates
In short
Tagged with: Women's Council elections cancelled
Mentioned: National Unity Platform (NUP) party
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.