NUP Lashes out at EC for Suspending Women Council Elections

According to NUP spokesperson Joel Ssenyonyi, the suspension of the women's council and committee elections may be a well-orchestrated plan by the ruling NRM to prevent the NUP party from winning these positions as the party has been mobilizing intensely.

 

