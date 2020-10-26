NUP Launches Kyagulanyi’s Campaign Poster Without Red Beret

In short
The unveiled campaign poster has the face of NUP presidential flag bearer Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, in a blue suit with the party symbol (the umbrella) but with no red beret, the popular symbol of the People Power movement
NUP Launches Kyagulanyi’s Campaign Poster Without Red Beret26 Oct 2020, 14:16 Comments 88 Views Politics Election Interview
Members of the NUP at the official launch of Kyagulanyi Ssentamu's offical Campaign poster (photo by Ronard Shabomwe)
In short
Tagged with: NUP launches Kyagulanyi Official campaign poster
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.