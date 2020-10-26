Ronard Shabomwe
NUP Launches Kyagulanyi’s Campaign Poster Without Red Beret

26 Oct 2020
Members of the NUP at the official launch of Kyagulanyi Ssentamu's offical Campaign poster (photo by Ronard Shabomwe)

The unveiled campaign poster has the face of NUP presidential flag bearer Kyagulanyi Ssentamu Robert, in a blue suit with the party symbol (the umbrella) but with no red beret, the popular symbol of the People Power movement

 

