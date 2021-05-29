NUP Lawyer Anthony Wameli Rushed to Hospital with Stomach Complications

In short
His wife, Olive Wameli told URN on phone this morning that her husband was rushed to hospital in bad shape. "We had feared because he was badly off……He was doing badly. His condition isn't good. That's why I have picked his mobile phone,” said the wife.
NUP Lawyer Anthony Wameli Rushed to Hospital with Stomach Complications29 May 2021, 13:12 Comments 45 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Report
