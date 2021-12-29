NUP Leaders Clash on Best Approach of Challenging Museveni Rule

Leader of Opposition in Parliament and NUP Deputy President for Central Region Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba addressing the gathering at Kasanje. The Party is trapped in dialema on approach of challenging President Museveni

In short

Alex Waiswa Mufumbiro, the Deputy Spokesperson of NUP used the platform at Kasanje Village in the Nyendo-Mukungwe division to castigate party leaders who obtained different leadership responsibilities in parliament and other levels. He said this was weakening their spirited political movement.