In Nakawa West, the party selected Joel Ssenyonyi as the flagbearer against Kenneth Paul Kakande who has been in politics for over 20 years. Kakande told URN that he needs an explanation from the party on why he was never selected. He said when he went for vetting, they said they were looking for somebody who has experience in the struggle, who has been there for Kyagulanyi, and with impeccable education credentials.
NUP Losers Decry Criteria Used to Identify Parliamentary Candidates
