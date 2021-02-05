NUP Makes Strides in Kalungu, Bukomansimbi Local Councils

In short
The newly formed party has taken a lion’s share in Sub-county and Town Council elections defeating the incumbents from the National Resistance Movement-NRM. The ruling party won in only one, out of the four Sub Counties and three Town Councils in Kalungu district, after its candidate David Ssegawa defeated Charles Kayima for the Lwebange Sub-county seat.
NUP Makes Strides in Kalungu, Bukomansimbi Local Councils5 Feb 2021, 10:31 Comments 142 Views Kalungu District, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Local government Updates
Ann Namatovu the Kalungu district Returning Officer, declaring Election Results for L.C.III elections on Thursday
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.