NUP Moroto Woman Parliamentary Candidate Arrested

Zainab was arrested on Thursday evening with scores of NUP supporters in Moroto town as they held a peaceful demonstration demanding the release of NUP presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi.
NUP Moroto Woman Parliamentary Candidate Arrested19 Nov 2020, 17:53 Comments 192 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates
