Stanley Ebele
17:57

NUP Moroto Woman Parliamentary Candidate Arrested

19 Nov 2020, 17:53 Comments 192 Views Moroto, Uganda Politics Human rights Updates
youth burning tyres in Moroto

youth burning tyres in Moroto

In short
Zainab was arrested on Thursday evening with scores of NUP supporters in Moroto town as they held a peaceful demonstration demanding the release of NUP presidential candidate, Robert Ssentamu Kyagulanyi.

 

Tagged with: NUP MP aspirant arrested in Moroto NUP demostration in Moroto Zainab Angella Ali nup supporters call for release of bobi wine
Mentioned: NUP police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.