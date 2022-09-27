Baker Batte
NUP MPs Warned Against Participating in EALA Elections

27 Sep 2022, 17:16 Comments 110 Views Politics Updates
Leader of Opposition Mathias Mpuuga.

Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting of all opposition political parties represented in parliament, Manjeri Kyebakutikka, the deputy opposition chief whip said, the leadership of the party resolved that they will not front a candidate for the election, therefore, its members do not canvass for or support any candidate neither appear at parliament on Thursday.

 

