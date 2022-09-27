NUP MPs Warned Against Participating in EALA Elections

In short
Speaking on Tuesday after a meeting of all opposition political parties represented in parliament, Manjeri Kyebakutikka, the deputy opposition chief whip said, the leadership of the party resolved that they will not front a candidate for the election, therefore, its members do not canvass for or support any candidate neither appear at parliament on Thursday.
NUP MPs Warned Against Participating in EALA Elections27 Sep 2022, 17:16 Comments 110 Views Politics Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.