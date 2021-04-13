In short
Last week, Akon together with his wife Rozina Negusei, visited Uganda and met with high profile government officials including president Yoweri Museveni. In the meetings, they discussed the issue of investing in Uganda and was subsequently taken around the country using the presidential helicopter to establish an area where he would build his city.
NUP Opposes Giving Free Land for Akon's Futuristic City13 Apr 2021, 15:01 Comments 145 Views Business and finance Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.