NUP Paying Medical Bills of 44 Tortured Supporters

In short
Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP party spokesperson told Uganda Radio Network that the 44 torture victims are those who approached the headquarters seeking medical assistance. He, however, says that there are many others who are being helped by party officials and supporters in various parts of the country.
NUP Paying Medical Bills of 44 Tortured Supporters1 Apr 2021, 17:19 Comments 197 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Human rights Updates
In short
Tagged with: NUP Tortured Supporters
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.