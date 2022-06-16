NUP Petitions EC Over Intimidation, Manipulation of Women Registers

In short
Joseph Kasirye, the NUP Party Registrar for the Masaka sub-region says that the NRM party agents backed up by security operatives have hijacked the exercise in many areas where they are blocking known opposition supporters from being registered.
NUP Petitions EC Over Intimidation, Manipulation of Women Registers16 Jun 2022, 07:46 Comments 94 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Politics Election Interview
In short
Tagged with: NUP Leaders in Masaka NUP petition Electoral Commission
Mentioned: The Electoral Commission – EC
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.