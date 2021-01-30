NUP Rakai Woman MP Candidates Petitions Court Challenging Poll Results

In short
In her application filed on Friday through her Lawyer, Mike Mugerwa, Nalubega says the elections were marred with gross irregularities. She says in Dwaniro, Kibanda sub-counties and Rakai town council, polling agents and voters were paid to participate in the election.
NUP Rakai Woman MP Candidates Petitions Court Challenging Poll Results30 Jan 2021, 12:34 Comments 159 Views Masaka, Uganda Human rights Politics Court Updates
In short
