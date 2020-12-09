NUP Rejects Withdrawal of Flag Bearers from Parliamentary Races

In short
Joel Ssenyonyi, the NUP spokesperson, says that the party has written to the Electoral Commission blocking the withdrawal of the candidates.
NUP Rejects Withdrawal of Flag Bearers from Parliamentary Races9 Dec 2020, 18:24 Comments 183 Views Kitgum, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Northern Updates
Benson Ochan, one of the latest NUP Candidates to withdraw Agago West Consty Parliamentary race in Agago District.
In short
Mentioned: Electoral Commission National Unity Platform-NUP
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.