NUP Rejects Withdrawal of Flagbearer from Sembabule Parliamentary Race

In short
In a letter to the Electoral Commission, Rubongoya noted that the party’s Management Committee has rejected Babikola’s decision. According to Rubongoya, the management committee was not convinced by the reasons given by their candidate.
NUP Rejects Withdrawal of Flagbearer from Sembabule Parliamentary Race6 Nov 2020, 11:13 Comments 225 Views Sembabule, Uganda Politics 2021 Elections Polls Updates
In short
Tagged with: David Lewis Lubongoya secretary general of NUP NUP Declines Withdrawal of Candidate from Race NUP Flagbearer for Sembabule Woman MP Zaituni Yahaya Babikola
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.