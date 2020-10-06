NUP Replaces Kasese Municipality Parliamentary Flag Bearer

In short
The party presented a list of aspirants for various political positions in the district on Saturday. According to the list, Amina Kahindo had been selected by the vetting committee as the official candidate for the party.
NUP Replaces Kasese Municipality Parliamentary Flag Bearer6 Oct 2020, 19:25 Comments 79 Views Kasese, Uganda 2021 Elections Breaking news
