Basaija Idd
19:38

NUP Replaces Kasese Municipality Parliamentary Flag Bearer

6 Oct 2020, 19:25 Comments 79 Views Kasese, Uganda 2021 Elections Breaking news
Sam Baluku has been re-considered by NUP to run for Kasese MP seat

Sam Baluku has been re-considered by NUP to run for Kasese MP seat

In short
The party presented a list of aspirants for various political positions in the district on Saturday. According to the list, Amina Kahindo had been selected by the vetting committee as the official candidate for the party.

 

Tagged with: Kasese MP flag bearer NUP changes kase flag bearer
Mentioned: flag bearer

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.