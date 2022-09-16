NUP Supporter Remanded for 'Mocking' General Tumwine

In short
A supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) has been remanded to Luzira Prisons on charges related to celebrating the death of General Elly Tumwine.
NUP Supporter Remanded for 'Mocking' General Tumwine16 Sep 2022, 17:59 Comments 124 Views Buganda Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
In short
Tagged with: Bashir Kasagga Computer Misuse Act 2011 NUP supporter remanded general elly tumwine offensive communication charges
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.