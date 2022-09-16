Kukunda Judith
NUP Supporter Remanded for 'Mocking' General Tumwine

16 Sep 2022, 17:59 Comments 124 Views Buganda Road, Kampala, Uganda Court Report
Bashir Kasagga, left, at Buganda Road Court.

In short
A supporter of the National Unity Platform (NUP) has been remanded to Luzira Prisons on charges related to celebrating the death of General Elly Tumwine.

 

