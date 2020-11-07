In short
The supporters chanting and dancing have blocked and access roads to the Stadium have also be blocked by Police. NUP supporters who tried to access the venue as early as 9:00 am were taken by surprise to find mounted road blocks from both sides of the road.
NUP Supporters Blocked from Accesing Kakyeeka Stadium to Attend Manifesto Launch
7 Nov 2020
