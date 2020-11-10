In short
The crowds kept growing and became uncontrollable at Awindiri, about one kilometer from Arua town as more people joined the procession from Oli in Arua central division. The NUP supporters chanted slogans in support of their candidate.
NUP Supporters Overpower Security in Arua Top story10 Nov 2020, 20:43 Comments 721 Views Arua, Uganda Presidential Race Politics Updates
