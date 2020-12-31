In short
The supporters were arrested while on the campaign trail with Kyagulanyi. Muhammad Nsubuga, the Acting Police spokesperson Greater Masaka Region, says of the 94 suspects, 50 are currently detained at Masaka Central Police Station and the others at Kalangala Central Police Station.
NUP Supporters Still in Detention in Masaka, Kalangala
31 Dec 2020
