NUP Supporters Vote in Luweero NRM Primaries

The mix up was allegedly brought about by the last-minute guidance issued following by the NRM Party Chairman Yoweri Museveni allowing persons whose names did not appear on the voters register to participate in the elections.
NUP Supporters Vote in Luweero NRM Primaries4 Sep 2020, 21:11 Comments 132 Views Luweero, Uganda 2021 Elections Updates
Some of the voters lining up at Kasoma village Polling station. Many youths confessed that they subscribed to NUP
