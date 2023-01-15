Fahad Muganga
17:51

NUP Unveils Former FDC Members to Boost Party’s “Kunga” Campaign

15 Jan 2023, 17:46 Comments 275 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Updates
Nyanzi putting a red berret on Buwembo

Nyanzi putting a red berret on Buwembo

In short
Among the notable recruits from FDC is former Rubaga South Member of Parliament contestant Habib Buwembo who was also FDC’s Secretary for Labor whose unveiling comes a few weeks after he officially quit the Najjanankumbi-based party. The new recruits were unveiled on Sunday at the NUP’s headquarters in Kamwokya.

 

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.