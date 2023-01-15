In short
Among the notable recruits from FDC is former Rubaga South Member of Parliament contestant Habib Buwembo who was also FDC’s Secretary for Labor whose unveiling comes a few weeks after he officially quit the Najjanankumbi-based party. The new recruits were unveiled on Sunday at the NUP’s headquarters in Kamwokya.
NUP Unveils Former FDC Members to Boost Party's "Kunga" Campaign

15 Jan 2023
