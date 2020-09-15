Ronard Shabomwe
16:23

NUP Vets Chameleon, Sebaggala for Lord Mayor's Race Top story

15 Sep 2020, 16:22 Comments 263 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Interview
Hon Latif Sebaggala before the NUP vetting committee at NUP secretariat(photo by Ronard Shabomwe)

In short
Sebaggala, who believes he is the right candidate for the position, given his loyalty to the party and leadership experience, promises to work hard for the betterment of Kampala. According to Sebaggala, once given the party card, he will work hard to ensure NUP wins the lord mayor’s seat.

 

