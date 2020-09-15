In short
Sebaggala, who believes he is the right candidate for the position, given his loyalty to the party and leadership experience, promises to work hard for the betterment of Kampala. According to Sebaggala, once given the party card, he will work hard to ensure NUP wins the lord mayor’s seat.
NUP Vets Chameleon, Sebaggala for Lord Mayor's Race Top story15 Sep 2020, 16:22 Comments 263 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Interview
In short
Mentioned: Jose Chameleon Joseph Mayanja Latif Sebaggala Sengendo
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.