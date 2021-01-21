Kimbowa Ivan
19:20

NUP Wins Mukono, Buikwe, Kayunga LC5 Seats

21 Jan 2021, 19:18 Comments 195 Views Mukono, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Local government Report
Rev Dr Peter Bakaluba Mukasa.

In short
In Mukono, the former Member of Parliament for Mukono North and South constituency Rev Dr Peter Bakaluba Mukasa was declared the winner with 73,815 votes. Mukasa who contested on the NUP party ticket defeated the NRM party candidate Haji Harunah Ssemakula with 25,202 votes.

 

