NUP Withdraws Candidate from Bukimbiri County By-election

In short
The withdrawn candidate is 19-year-old Joshua Mutabazi who had been nominated on Tuesday to contest alongside Owebeyi, Eddie Kwizera Wagahungu of the National Resistance Movement (NRM)-party and independents Edward Mutabazi.
NUP Withdraws Candidate from Bukimbiri County By-election6 Aug 2022, 17:19 Comments 129 Views Kisoro, Western Region, Uganda Politics Report
Tagged with: Bukimbiri county
