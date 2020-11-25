In short
Kyagulanyi who was addressing his campaign rally at Kagadi Model Primary school in Kagadi town this afternoon says Bunyoro has abundant resources citing the lake Albert, National park, Fertile soils and the natural forest that he says if well utilized can cause tremendous developments in the region but for the last 35 years the NRM government under the leadership of President Museveni has abandoned the region.
NUP's Kyagulanyi Promises to Transform Bunyoro if Elected President25 Nov 2020, 19:45 Comments 213 Views Kagadi, Uganda Politics Updates
