13 Nov 2021, 10:41 Comments 176 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Human rights Updates
Nambasa’s best performance was from the school of medicine where she obtained 481 votes beating Obeid Kamulegeya who managed 72 votes. Makerere University used both electronic and physical voting.

 

