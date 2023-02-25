Christopher Kisekka
Nurse Trainee Expelled for Involvement in Exam Malpractice

Education Health
Some of the continuing nursing trainee at the release of the examination results.

In short
Helen Mukakarisa Kataratambi, the Executive Secretary of Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board (UNMEB), disclosed that the implicated is a male nursing trainee from Kampala International University, and has been undertaking a certificate in Comprehensive Nursing program.

 

