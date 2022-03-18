Nurse, Two Teachers Arrested for Adminstering Expired COVID-19 Vaccines

In short
Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson Hellen Butoto says that the suspects were trailed from Kayunga where they had spent days administering the vaccines. The same group had imposed a charge of 3000 Shillings per jab, for those who turned up to be vaccinated.
Nurse, Two Teachers Arrested for Adminstering Expired COVID-19 Vaccines18 Mar 2022, 09:39 Comments 175 Views Buikwe, Uganda Health Crime Security Editorial
In short
Mentioned: Expired Vaccines
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.