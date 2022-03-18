Kimbowa Ivan
Nurse, Two Teachers Arrested for Adminstering Expired COVID-19 Vaccines

Ssezibwa Regional Police Spokesperson Hellen Butoto says that the suspects were trailed from Kayunga where they had spent days administering the vaccines. The same group had imposed a charge of 3000 Shillings per jab, for those who turned up to be vaccinated.

 

