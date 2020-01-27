Kimbowa Ivan
11:18

Nursery Bed Operators Stuck with Seedlings as NAADs Reduces Purchase

27 Jan 2020, 11:14 Comments 114 Views Mukono, Uganda Agriculture Business and finance Report
Kennedy Baguma the PNOA-U chairperson showing some of the grown up orange seedlings at Dundu.

Kennedy Baguma the PNOA-U chairperson showing some of the grown up orange seedlings at Dundu.

In short
URN has visited Green Hatcheries at Dundu, one of the main suppliers of seedlings to NAADS in Mukono district and found over 200, 000 overgrown seedlings of mangoes, oranges and coffee. Sections of grafted seedlings have started to dry up while others have fruits.

 

Tagged with: Nursery Bed Operators Stuck with Seedlings as NAADs Reduce Supplies
Mentioned: Nursery Bed Operators

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.