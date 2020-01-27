In short
URN has visited Green Hatcheries at Dundu, one of the main suppliers of seedlings to NAADS in Mukono district and found over 200, 000 overgrown seedlings of mangoes, oranges and coffee. Sections of grafted seedlings have started to dry up while others have fruits.
Nursery Bed Operators Stuck with Seedlings as NAADs Reduces Purchase
27 Jan 2020
