Nurses and Midwives Examination Board Asks Gov’t to Change Entry Points

14 Sep 2019, 09:54 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
The UNWEB Chairperson Hajat Mariam Walusimbi hands over examination results to State Minister for Tertiary Education, J.C Muyingo

Currently, for a student to be admitted to a nursing school, they need to have scored at least a pass in science subjects like Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics plus English. The board now wants the entry requirements changed so that only students with credits in science-related subjects can be admitted.

 

