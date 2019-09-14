Nurses and Midwives Examination Board Asks Gov’t to Change Entry Points

In short
Currently, for a student to be admitted to a nursing school, they need to have scored at least a pass in science subjects like Mathematics, Biology, Chemistry and Physics plus English. The board now wants the entry requirements changed so that only students with credits in science-related subjects can be admitted.
Nurses and Midwives Examination Board Asks Gov’t to Change Entry Points14 Sep 2019, 09:54 Comments 159 Views Kampala, Uganda Education Health Report
The UNWEB Chairperson Hajat Mariam Walusimbi hands over examination results to State Minister for Tertiary Education, J.C Muyingo
