Nurses and Midwives Examination Board Registers First Cases of Exam Malpractice

In short
According to the results that were released on Friday at the Office of the Prime Minister in Kampala, UNWEB registered 15 cases involving 13 students and two teachers. The most common forms of malpractice were candidates writing on examination cards fraudulently, smuggling unauthorized material in the examination room and plagiarism of reports.
Nurses and Midwives Examination Board Registers First Cases of Exam Malpractice6 Mar 2020
UNWEB Chairperson hands over results to minister of state for Tertiary Education, John C Muyingo
