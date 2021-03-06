Bukenya Fred
08:22

Nurses Board lost UGX 5Bn Revenue During Lockdown

6 Mar 2021, 08:22 Comments 148 Views Kampala, Uganda Parliament Updates
Helen Katartambi UNMED Executive Secretary (left) and Ndiwalana Geroge, accountant

Helen Katartambi UNMED Executive Secretary (left) and Ndiwalana Geroge, accountant

In short
Municipality MP, Michael Tusiime quizzed the officials on why Non-Tax Revenue kept falling short of the targeted levels. He pointed out that in the 2017/2018 financial year the Board had an approved target of Shillings 6.252bn but only realized Shillings 5.777bn. Similarly in the 2018/2019 financial year, the board had a target of Shillings 12.051bn but only realized Shillings 11.603bn.

 

Tagged with: COVID-19 Lockdown
Mentioned: Uganda Nurses and Midwives Examination Board

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.