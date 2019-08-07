Flavia Nassaka
12:12

Nurses Demand UGX126B in Lunch Allowances

7 Aug 2019, 12:07 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates

In short
Justus Cherop Kiplangat, the President of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union, says money wasn’t included in the budget, despite promises by cabinet last year to provide them with lunch and accommodation allowances.

 

Tagged with: nurses allowances
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Ministry of Public Service

