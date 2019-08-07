Nurses Demand UGX126B in Lunch Allowances

In short
Justus Cherop Kiplangat, the President of the Uganda Nurses and Midwives Union, says money wasn’t included in the budget, despite promises by cabinet last year to provide them with lunch and accommodation allowances.
Nurses Demand UGX126B in Lunch Allowances7 Aug 2019, 12:07 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Health Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: nurses allowances
Mentioned: Ministry of Health Ministry of Public Service
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.