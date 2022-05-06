Nurses, Midwives Petition Parliament Over Pay Rise

In short
Ruth Molly Lematia Ondoru, the Maracha East County Member of Parliament explained that the nurses and midwives, who comprise 70 percent of the health workers in the country have often been ‘marginalized and forgotten as medical practitioners’.
