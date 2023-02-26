Nurses Urged to Register Early for Licenses

In short
Rose Nassali, Chairperson for the Principals of Health Training Institutions in Uganda, notes that the registration process was made easier since it can be done online. But the challenge is that many graduates wait until when they want to upgrade or get job opportunities and then rush for registration.
Nurses Urged to Register Early for Licenses26 Feb 2023, 09:47 Comments 177 Views Mukono, Uganda Health Business and finance Education Editorial
In short
Mentioned: UNASNM
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.