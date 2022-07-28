Nursing Interns Arrested over Gov’t Medical Suplies

In short
Elly Maate, Police spokesperson for Kigezi region says that during the operation, 10 bottles of Ceftriaxone suspension (for injection) 2 small boxes of Ciprofloxacin tablets, 3 boxes of Doxycycline Capsules , a tin of Amoxicillin containing 1000 capsules, a tin of 1000 Paracetamol capsules and a tin of 1000 Metronidazole capsules, were recovered, all labeled Government of Uganda Not for Sale.
Nursing Interns Arrested over Gov’t Medical Suplies28 Jul 2022, 08:34 Comments 78 Views Rukungiri, Western Region, Uganda Health Updates
