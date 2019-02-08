NUSAF III, Resilience Projects On The Spot In Amudat

In short
Wilson Lopongo, the Amudat Town Council chairperson says a number of activities have been affected by the managers of the projects due to political influence from executive members of council. Citing Kamukon road works and tree project under NUSAF 3, Lopongo revealed that more than UGX 50 Million has not reached the beneficiaries yet it was withdrawn from the account early in January.
NUSAF III, Resilience Projects On The Spot In Amudat8 Feb 2019, 13:12 Comments 101 Views Amudat, Uganda Agriculture Politics Report
State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige [Yellow shirt] with Amudat district officials at Kalas Boma Ground during the belated NRM celebrations.
In short
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.