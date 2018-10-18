Engage Us: Fisheries Protection Unit Commandant Tells MP

In short
Recently, a group of legislators led by the Kyamuswa County Member of Parliament, Carol Nanyondo Birungi petitioned the speaker of Parliament Rebecca Kadaga on the illicit activities committed by the Fisheries Protection Unit during their operations against illegal fishing activities.
Engage Us: Fisheries Protection Unit Commandant Tells MP18 Oct 2018, 18:48 Comments 115 Views Entebbe, Uganda Crime Report
In short
Tagged with: illegal fishing human rights violations members of parliament
Mentioned: updf parliament of uganda
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.