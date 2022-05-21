Nwoya District, Bukona Agro Processors Ltd Partner to Save Forest Destruction

In short
Emmanuel Orach, the Nwoya district chairperson told members of the community on Friday that this is one of the initiatives to see that Nwoya district go green adding that it is a great stride to saving the environment.
Nwoya District, Bukona Agro Processors Ltd Partner to Save Forest Destruction21 May 2022, 16:41 Comments 135 Views Nwoya District, Uganda Environment Business and finance Northern Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: ''Greenery Stoves'' Pravin Kekhal, the Executive Director of Bukona Agro Processors Limited forest destruction in Nwoya green fuel-powered stoves
Mentioned: Bukona Agro Processors Limited
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.