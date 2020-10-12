Simon Wokorach
11:08

Nwoya District Grumbles Over UWA Cash

12 Oct 2020, 11:04 Comments 113 Views Nwoya, Uganda Local government Environment Tourism Report
Elephants in Murchison Falls Park, photo by Uganda Wildlife Authority

In short
Patrick Okello Oryema, the Chairman Nwoya District says the District only received UGX 490M of the expected UGX 1.4 billion for revenue share of collections made by the Park in last financial year.

 

